=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- personal data: responsible party: name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein - Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person) =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- reason: reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own account) function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the issuer =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- issuer information: name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- information about deal: ISIN: AT0000908504 description of the financial instrument: Shares type: acquisition date: 10.12.2018; UTC+01:00 market: Wiener Boerse AG, XWBO currency: Euro price volume 21.418159 20000 total volume: 20000 total price: 428363.18 average price: 21.418159 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Further inquiry note: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe 1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30 Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz Head of Investor Relations Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920 Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920 E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

