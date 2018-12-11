Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-12-11 / 11:00 *EQS Newswire Debuts News Distributor for Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies* The EQS COCKPIT's newswire service now distributes corporate news to specialist media for blockchain and cryptocurrencies. EQS Group customers with projects in the two industries can now quickly and efficiently target all relevant key journalists covering these emerging business areas. More and more companies who have launched blockchain technology-based or cryptocurrency projects are faced with the communications challenge of reaching the still relatively new or semi-professional specialist media. "Business leaders have understood that they need to communicate transparently in order to build trust in new technologies. With our extensively researched media contacts, we now support them decisively," explains Stefan Berg, Head of Business Development at the EQS Group. The new distributor contains over 1,000 authorized media contacts in Europe and the US, making it one of the world's largest specialty circuits in the industry. Prominent recipients include market-leading news portals such as Cointelegraph, Coindesk, Bitcoinist and BTC-Echo. In addition to distributing to specialist media, the newswire also provides contacts to business and finance journalists who cover these topics for their news outlets. "We have seen strong interest in blockchain and cryptocurrencies in the course of our research," reports Stefan Berg. Customers need only to select the Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Distributor within the new EQS COCKPIT, which was successfully launched in late November and includes one of the leading newswires in Europe, North America and Asia. *About EQS Group:* EQS Group is a leading international technology provider for Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, and Corporate Compliance. More than 8,000 companies worldwide use EQS Group's offerings to fulfill complex national and international disclosure obligations, to minimize risk, and to reach stakeholders. EQS Group is a digital single-source provider for global teams. EQS Group's products and services include a global newswire, regulatory news distribution, investor targeting and contact management, and insider list management. These are integrated within a cloud-based platform, the EQS COCKPIT, to streamline the workflows of Investor Relations, Communications, and Compliance professionals. The Group also offers an innovative whistleblowing and case management software, IR website services, digital reports, and webcasting solutions. EQS Group was founded in 2000 in Munich, Germany. Today, the group employs over 450 professionals around the globe and has offices in the world's key financial market *Contact:* Alexander Mrohs +49 (0)89 210 298-420 alexander.mrohs@eqs.com End of Media Release Issuer: EQS Group AG 2018-12-11 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: EQS Group AG Karlstr. 47 80333 Munich Germany Phone: +49(0)89 210298-0 Fax: +49(0)89 210298-49 E-mail: info@eqs.com Internet: www.eqs.com ISIN: DE0005494165 WKN: 549416 Indices: Scale 30 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 756091 2018-12-11

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 11, 2018 05:00 ET (10:00 GMT)