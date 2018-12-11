Scanship Holding ASA: Stock options exercised - new share capital registered

Reference is made to our stock exchange notice of 6 December regarding stock options.

The capital increase has been registered today, and following the issuance of 135 000 new shares, the issued share capital of Scanship Holding ASA is NOK 9 564 052.5 consisting of 95 640 525 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10.

