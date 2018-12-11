sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 11.12.2018

WKN: A2JNAX ISIN: SE0010413567 
11.12.2018 | 16:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Arion Bank hf.: Financial calendar 2019

Arion Bank's AGM and the publication dates of the Bank's Financial Statements are scheduled as stated below.

Full year 2018 and fourth quarter 201813 February 2019
AGM 201920 March 2019
First quarter 20198 May 2019
Second quarter 20198 August 2019
Third quarter 201930 October 2019


The only change from the previously published calendar is that the AGM will be held on 20 March, not 13 March.

This calendar may be subject to change.

For further information please contact Sture Stolen, head of Arion Bank's investor relations, at ir@arionbanki.is or Haraldur Guðni Eiðsson, head of Arion Bank's corporate communications, at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, tel. +354 444 7108.



© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)