Arion Bank hf.: Financial calendar 2019

Full year 2018 and fourth quarter 2018 13 February 2019 AGM 2019 20 March 2019 First quarter 2019 8 May 2019 Second quarter 2019 8 August 2019 Third quarter 2019 30 October 2019

Arion Bank's AGM and the publication dates of the Bank's Financial Statements are scheduled as stated below.



The only change from the previously published calendar is that the AGM will be held on 20 March, not 13 March.

This calendar may be subject to change.

For further information please contact Sture Stolen, head of Arion Bank's investor relations, at ir@arionbanki.is or Haraldur Guðni Eiðsson, head of Arion Bank's corporate communications, at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, tel. +354 444 7108.



