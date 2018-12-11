CGC Stock Forecast for 2019My top pick in the industry remains Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC). The CGC stock forecast remains very strong, despite a recent hiccup in the market, with the potential for the company to see a 100% gain in 2019.With the company's market cap at $10.6 billion, this is the largest and most dominant player in the industry at the moment, and for good reason.The CGC stock looks to benefit from the company's many strong deals in 2018 that have set it up for continued success moving forward.You have production capacity expansion continuing apace as Canopy signs supply agreements across Canada, with major contracts inked with many.

