Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2018) - Global UAV Technologies Ltd. (CSE: UAV) (OTC: YRLLF) (FSE: YAB2) (the "Company" or "Global UAV"), a diversified and vertically integrated drone technology company, is pleased to announce that it has commenced discussions with Empirical Systems Aerospace Inc., ("ESAero"), to assess the Procyon 800E helicopter UAV for commercial production and manufacturing. The Procyon 800E UAV was designed and developed by Global UAV's subsidiary company, NOVAerial Robotics Inc. ("NOVAerial").

The discussions with ESAero involve a technical production assessment of the current Procyon 800E helicopter UAV based on the current engineering and design database and physical system evaluations. Global UAV will consider having ESAero work toward the development of a per-unit production cost estimate, manufacturing workflow and scalable cellular manufacturing capability to fill both small and large orders for the helicopter system.

Global UAV is seeking a strategic manufacturing partner for the commercialization of the Procyon 800E UAV, one that specializes in the development and manufacturing of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) for both defense and commercial markets in North America and abroad. ESAero is proven to be a company that carries a highly regarded industry reputation for providing UAS manufacturing solutions.

"The initial discussions between Global UAV and ESAero on the production assessment and downstream commercial development of the Procyon 800E UAV has been very positive. Working with ESAero will bring opportunities that extend well beyond manufacturing as both companies will benefit from enhanced exposure of the Procyon UAV to the US government and commercial marketplaces through new and existing relationships. This is a very important step for the Company and we are excited to bring one of best in class helicopter UAV's closer to production and sales into the global marketplace as we continue to execute on our growth strategy for NOVAerial and Global UAV." commented Michael Burns, CEO, Global UAV Technologies Ltd.

"The Global UAV subsidiary NOVAerial Robotics Procyon 800E brings expanded and unique capability to the Group II military and commercial UAS space when compared to the many multi-rotor competitors. ESAero is excited to work with the Global UAV team and bring our expertise to bear to lower the cost, increase the reliability of, and produce the 800E to prove the helicopter is an extremely useful capability for all customers." Commented Andrew Gibson, President and Co-Founder of ESAero.

About Global UAV Technologies Ltd.

Global UAV Technologies Ltd. is a diversified, vertically integrated drone technology company within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ("UAV") sector. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries - Pioneer Aerial Surveys Ltd., High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc., UAV Regulatory Services Inc., and NOVAerial Robotics Inc.- Global UAV Technologies Ltd. provides a full spectrum of UAV-based services and products including drone research and development and manufacturing, flight services and regulatory compliance. Global UAV Technologies Ltd. will continue its growth through technology development, expanding the business of its current divisions and the continued evaluation of potential acquisitions. Global UAV is well positioned for growth as a vertically integrated drone technology company.

About ESAero

Since 2003, Empirical Systems Aerospace, Inc. (ESAero), an aerospace engineering design and manufacturing company, has served the needs of the aerospace engineering industry through its work on military and commercial conceptual air vehicle designs, electric and hybrid propulsion system development, aircraft modifications, sub-scale technology demonstrators, rapid system prototyping, design for manufacturing, low-rate initial production, manufacturing, and niche engineering support. An "Advanced Design Group to Advanced Design Groups", ESAero is the Prime Contractor and Integrator of the NASA X-57 "Maxwell" all-electric airplane. ESAero customers include multiple NASA Centers, Air Force Research Laboratory ("AFRL"), U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Research, Development, and Engineering Center ("AMRDEC"), Industry Primes, and UAS Industry Leaders with Commercial and Defense Applications. With a 32,200 sq.ft. design & manufacturing facility located in San Luis Obispo, CA and an 8,000 sq.ft. integration and test location at the Oceano (CA) County Airport (L52), ESAero has expanded operations and takes full advantage of available airport space for system testing and product development. ESAero will continue to provide the aviation and aerospace industries with cutting-edge systems solutions and optimized manufacturing practices.

