sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 13.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,006 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A2JNBN ISIN: CA37958T1003 Ticker-Symbol: 3GB 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN MINING CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,005
0,009
12.12.
0,006
0,007
12.12.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN MINING CORP
GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN MINING CORP0,0060,00 %