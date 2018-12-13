GAM Holding AG / GAM Holding AG provides an estimate on its 2018 results and announces a comprehensive restructuring programme as well as a proposed suspension of the 2018 dividend . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 13 December 2018 PRESS RELEASE GAM Holding AG provides an estimate on its 2018 results and announces a comprehensive restructuring programme as well as a proposed suspension of the 2018 dividend GAM Holding AG (GAM) today provides an update on its assets under management, an estimate of its 2018 results, and announces comprehensive measures to strengthen the core business and reduce costs to support profitability. -- Group assets under management1 (AuM) of CHF 139.1 billion at 30 November 2018, down from CHF 146.1 billion as at 30 September 2018, mainly driven by net outflows of CHF 4.2 billion in Investment Management -- Group-wide restructuring programme launched to enhance efficiency, support profitability and simplify the organisation, while repositioning GAM for future growth with an expected reduction in fixed personnel and general expenses of at least CHF 40 million by end-2019 - the savings are expected to be fully reflected in the 2020 results -- Underlying profit before taxes for 2018 expected to be approximately CHF 125 million (including approximately CHF 3 million of performance fees), compared with CHF 172.5 million (including CHF 44.1 million of performance fees) in 2017 -- Estimated IFRS net loss of approximately CHF 925 million for 2018, driven by: -- Expected goodwill impairment charge for the Group of approximately CHF 885 million -- Expected impairment charge of approximately CHF 62 million in second half 2018 related to Cantab investment management and client contracts -- These impairment charges will not impact the Group's tangible equity or cash position -- A non-recurring charge of approximately CHF 30 million is expected in relation to the implementation of the restructuring programme and the professional costs in connection with the absolute return/unconstrained fixed income strategy (ARBF) -- Given the significantly lower levels of AuM and the phasing of the cost reduction programme, GAM expects its 2019 financial results to be materially below those of 2018 -- Recognising GAM's expected 2018 results and the profit outlook for 2019, the Board of Directors remains committed to rebuilding capital buffers and expects to propose to shareholders that no dividend be paid for 2018 in order to accelerate the capital rebuild programme, while revising the dividend policy for 2019 and beyond to target a minimum pay-out of 50% of underlying net profits David Jacob, Group CEO, said: "With today's announcement we are seeking to give our shareholders and our clients the clearest assessment of our financial situation. We are taking decisive action to rebase costs and support profitability, whilst maintaining our focus on client service and control functions. We are determined to do everything it takes to rebuild the trust of our stakeholders. We are fortunate to have excellent talent across our business, the ability to continue to invest in areas of strength and an attractive product range to build upon as we reposition GAM for future sustainable growth." Update on AuM Assets under management movements (CHF bn) - Investment Management Opening AuM Closing AuM Capability 30.09.2018 Net flows Market/FX movements 30.11.2018 Absolute return (excl. ARBF) 2.6 (0.5) (0.2) 1.9 Fixed income 35.3 (3.0) (0.1) 32.2 Equity 11.0 (0.4) (0.8) 9.8 Systematic 4.6 (0.1) (0.2) 4.3 Multi asset 8.6 (0.1) (0.3) 8.2 Alternatives 4.5 (0.1) - 4.4 Total excluding ARBF(1) 66.6 (4.2) (1.6) 60.8 At 30 November 2018, AuM for Investment Management stood at CHF 60.8 billion, down from CHF 66.6 billion as at 30 September 2018, mainly driven by net outflows of CHF 4.2 billion and negative market and foreign exchange movements of CHF 1.6 billion. While the net flow trend was improving in the first three weeks of October 2018, with net outflows diminishing, it worsened thereafter as the market environment remained challenging for the industry. The absolute return capability recorded net outflows of CHF 0.5 billion, mainly driven by the GAM Star (Lux) - Merger Arbitrage and the GAM Absolute Return Europe Equity funds. In fixed income, net outflows totalled CHF 3.0 billion, which was mainly driven by the GAM Star Credit Opportunities and the GAM Local Emerging Bond funds. Net outflows of CHF 0.4 billion in equity was mainly driven by the GAM Star Continental European Equity fund, while the GAM Star Japan Equity and the GAM Emerging Markets Equity funds recorded net inflows. Systematic net outflows of CHF 0.1 billion were mainly related to the GAM Systematic Quant fund, while in alternatives, the main net outflows of CHF 0.1 billion came from the GAM Physical Gold fund. Multi-asset saw redemptions of CHF 0.1 billion, mainly driven from institutional mandates in Switzerland. The liquidation of the ARBF is continuing, ensuring that all investors are treated fairly. As at 12 December 2018, between 89% and 92% of Luxembourg and Irish-domiciled funds, and 66% to 72% of the assets in the Cayman and Australian feeder funds have been returned to clients. GAM is currently working on a plan with a target to complete the liquidation process in the first quarter of 2019, subject to market conditions. Assets under management movements (CHF bn) - Private Labelling Opening AuM Closing AuM Fund domicile 30.09.2018 Net flows Market/FX movements 30.11.2018 Switzerland 34.3 1.0 (0.9) 34.4 Rest of Europe 45.0 0.0 (1.1) 43.9 Total 79.3 1.0 (2.0) 78.3 AuM in Private Labelling, which provides management company services for third parties, totalled CHF 78.3 billion as at 30 November 2018 compared to CHF 79.3 billion as at 30 September 2018. Net inflows amounted to CHF 1.0 billion, while foreign exchange and market movements led to a CHF 2.0 billion decrease in AuM. Estimated 2018 results The underlying profit before taxes for 2018 is expected to be approximately CHF 125 million, down from CHF 172.5 million reported for 2017. The expected decline is primarily driven by reduced levels of performance fees from CHF 44.1 million in 2017 to approximately CHF 3 million in 2018 and a decline in AuM in Investment Management from CHF 84.4 billion at 30 June 2018 to CHF 60.8 billion at 30 November 2018. These impacts are being partly offset by lower total expenses. Due to lower levels of forecast AuM and profitability, GAM expects to recognise a goodwill impairment charge of approximately CHF 885 million for 2018. In addition, the Group expects to incur an impairment charge on investment management and client contracts of approximately CHF 62 million (net of taxes), in the second half of 2018. This is related to the original funds of Cantab Capital Partners acquired in October 2016, as a result of lower AuM and cash flows compared with those forecast previously. Despite this, we believe that our GAM Systematic platform is a key part of our future growth prospects, both in terms of our alternative risk premia offering and on-going systematic product launches. These impairment charges will have no impact on GAM's underlying net profit, the Group's tangible equity or cash position. At the same time GAM expects a related reduction in the Cantab deferred consideration liability, which represents the part of the purchase price that was deferred over multiple years, of approximately CHF 16 million in the second half of 2018. Overall, since the acquisition, the deferred liability has been reduced by approximately CHF 73 million. A non-recurring charge of approximately CHF 30 million is expected in relation to the implementation of the Group's restructuring programme and the professional costs incurred in connection with the ARBF strategy. As a result, GAM expects to recognise an IFRS net loss of approximately CHF 925 million for 2018, compared to a net profit of CHF 123.2 million in 2017. Impact on 2019 results Given the significantly lower average AuM and revenues expected for 2019 compared to 2018, and with the savings related to the restructuring programme only fully reflected in the 2020 results, GAM expects the financial results for the first half and the full year 2019 to be materially below those of the first half and the full year 2018. Restructuring plan to reposition GAM for future growth GAM has launched a comprehensive restructuring programme that will allow it to support profitability and shareholder value in the near term, while not affecting its ability to create value for clients. The measures will simplify the business and enhance efficiency. At the same time, GAM's resources will be focused on areas of strength and future growth, as well as on further enhancing its control environment. The restructuring measures are expected to result in a reduction of the

