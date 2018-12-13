Suominen Corporation Press release 13 December 2018 at 1.30 pm EET

Emilia Peltola appointed Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR at Suominen Corporation

Ms. Emilia Peltola (M.Sc. Agriculture and Forestry) has been appointed Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR at Suominen Corporation as of 11 February 2019. She will be located in Helsinki, Finland and will report to the President & CEO (interim). She will succeed Anu Heinonen, who assumed a new position outside Suominen in October.

Before joining Suominen, Emilia Peltola has worked as Director, External Communications at Valmet, the leading global developer and supplier of technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. Prior to that she has worked in different communications positions at Metso, which is a leading global company in the processing and flow of natural resources, and at construction company Lemminkäinen.

"I am delighted to have Emilia joining Suominen," says Tapio Engström, President & CEO (interim). "Her solid experience in corporate communications in leading businesses and relevant industries will strengthen Suominen significantly. Corporate communications plays a central role in re-shaping Suominen into a Changemaker and I'm confident that Emilia's contribution will be positively noted very soon."

Suominen Corporation

Tapio Engström, President & CEO (interim)

For further information, please contact

Tapio Engström, tel. +358 10 214 300

Suominen in brief

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes as well as for medical and hygiene products. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens - wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, for instance - bring added value to the daily life of consumers worldwide. Suominen is the global market leader in nonwovens for wipes and employs over 650 people in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's net sales in 2017 amounted to EUR 426.0 million and operating profit to EUR 15.0 million. The Suominen share (SUY1V) is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange (Mid Cap). Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Attachment