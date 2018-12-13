sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 13.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,143 Euro		-0,004
-2,72 %
WKN: A2DWHH ISIN: US9616841071 Ticker-Symbol: UCCN 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WESTWATER RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WESTWATER RESOURCES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,148
0,16
15:55
0,15
0,157
15:55
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WESTWATER RESOURCES INC
WESTWATER RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WESTWATER RESOURCES INC0,143-2,72 %