GreenBox POS, LLC: GreenBox POS (OTC: GRBX) Prepares Listing Application with NASDAQ

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2018 / GreenBox POS, LLC ("GreenBox", "GRBX", the "Company") is pleased to announce it has begun the process of applying to NASDAQ in order to upgrade GRBX shares to the senior exchange. The Company hired a consulting group to assist and advise on the process through successful completion. The consulting contract is a success-based compensation endeavor, as the parties demonstrate mutual trust and value. GreenBox began its journey to NASDAQ after filing its financial results for Q3/2018.

"This is a great step forward for GreenBox," said Ben Errez, Executive Vice President and Chairman of GreenBox. "Following the business accomplishments for Q3/2018 and setup for Q4/2018 and beyond, this move is designed to add liquidity, shareholder value, and a share price reflecting the true value of the Company and its business model. The process will take a few months to complete, and we plan on being a proud member of the NASDAQ exchange in Q2/2019, making the stock available to much broader audience of qualified investors."

About GreenBox POS, LLC:

GreenBox POS ("GRBX") is a groundbreaking technology company that builds customized payment solutions for a multitude of industries. The company has developed the fastest and safest way to send and process money using Blockchain technology. The company was awarded 5 provisional patents for its technology. GreenBox POS develops the following main products: POS (Point of Sale software and hardware solutions); DEL (delivery app, APIs to POS and PAY); PAY (payment app, providing financial APIs to all other components); KIOSK (deposit, cash and E-wallet management). All products, services and custom hardware are available now from GRBX. GRBX is based in California with offices in Seattle, WA; Las Vegas, NV; Vancouver, BC, Canada; and HQ in San Diego, CA.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

