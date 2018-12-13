The power of electricity

Most people underestimate the power of electricity. They think they are in complete control of electricity and if they get an electrical shock, they can pull away and avoid getting hurt. On the other hand, electricity causes almost fifty percent of all accidental house fires in the UK. That's more than 20000 fires per year. Roughly 70 people are killed and 350000 suffer serious injuries as a result of electrical accidents in the home each year. Jack wants to make sure that Lucy is aware of the dangers of electricity and its lethal effects or the serious accidents that can happen.

Jack: Do you know, Lucy, that almost all accidents take place because of human distraction? This is particularly dangerous when electricity is involved. Nowadays the average home has a lot more electrical appliances than when I was young.

Lucy: Oh yes, that's true. Apart from the usual kitchen and bathroom appliances, we have a total of 3 TVs at home, a DVD player, a games console, my mom has a microwave and everybody has a computer, of course.

Jack: Well, it seems that this is what modern living is all about.

Lucy: But come on, Uncle Jack, a minor electrical shock can't be that dangerous. Haven't we all experienced this?

Jack: You definitely shouldn't risk anything. Electricity moves at the speed of light, so pulling away from the circuit, for example, is impossible.

Lucy: What happens to the human body in the event of a bad electrical shock?

Jack: Your muscles immediately tighten up and contract so that you are locked into the electrical circuit. You'll lose consciousness because you can't breathe properly, as the lung and chest muscles will constrict. The heartbeat is interrupted and the blood vessels tighten. Moreover, you'll suffer burns where the electricity enters and leaves the body. Your body can be partially or totally paralyzed. But you mustn't touch the person under any circumstances because the electrical shock can travel through to you and use you as another pathway to the ground.

Lucy: Oh no, how terrible. But what would I do in such a situation?

Jack: First you must separate the person form the source of electricity as fast as possible by turning off the supply, i.e. by unplugging the appliance, for example, or by turning the mains off at the fuse box. If you can't do this, you should try to remove the source of electricity from the person. But be careful, don't touch him or her. Use a piece of insulating material like some wood instead. After that you should call 911 right away.

Lucy: Now I understand why you should only have competent people carry out some electrical installation work, for example.

Jack: Absolutely correct! It's not so difficult to make an electrical circuit work, but making it work safely is far more difficult. This requires certain skills and experience that only a registered electrician has. Accidents big or small, avoid them all!

Lucy: I know where the fuse box is in our house in Germany so that I can turn the electricity off in an emergency. But where is yours?

Jack: The fuse box in this house is over there in the corridor. This is where all the electricity is controlled and distributed. It contains three things - the main switch, fuses or circuit breakers, sometimes both, as well as RCDs.

Lucy: Oh, what are RCDs?

Jack: RCDs are residual current devices. But let's start from the beginning. First of all, the main switch. It is used to turn off the electricity supply. Then we have fuses, mostly in older houses which automatically disconnect the circuit when something goes wrong. For example, when the current becomes more than is safe. Then due to the rise in temperature, the fuse wire melts and breaks, thus breaking the circuit.

The circuit breaker serves the same purpose, that is, it breaks the circuit when the fault occurs. They're mostly found in newer houses. The breaker lever is reset to the ON position and a blown fuse is replaced. You should, however, first find out why this happened in order to avoid it in the future.

And now, last but not least, the RCD. It also immediately switches ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...