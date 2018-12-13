Advanced Micro Devices Stock Forecast for 2019Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is a good example of what a well-run penny stock tech company that addresses an unmet market can do.For years, AMD traded for under $5.00 a share. Then, in 2016, its share price broke out, closing the year at around $12.00 per share. The semiconductor company traded in a tight range in 2017 and then broke out again in 2018.Trading at around $20.75, AMD's share price has advanced 98.5% since the start of the year. There's good reason for investor optimism; AMD is on the verge of launching its new 7-nanometer processing chip, one that offers a higher transistor.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...