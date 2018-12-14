KALRAY: KALRAY JOINS AUTOWARE FOUNDATION AS FOUNDING PREMIUM MEMBER

New upstart created to facilitate the deployment of open source collaborative engineering initiatives around Autoware and accelerate autonomous driving adoption

Grenoble, France, December 14, 2018 - Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris - ALKAL), a pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems, today announced it has joined the Autoware Foundation as a founding premium member. The formation of Autoware was formally announced on December 10, 2018 with a mission of facilitating the deployment of Autoware open-source projects enabling self-driving mobility. The Autoware Foundation creates synergies between corporate development and academic research, enabling autonomous driving technology for everyone.

"We are glad to have the presence of Kalray as a premium member of the Autoware Foundation. Having highly efficient hardware solutions supporting autonomous driving software is instrumental to boost the deployment of Autoware in the market!" said Shinpei Kato, member of the Board of Directors for Autoware.

Autonomous driving demands massive processing power, low power consumption and bulletproof safety and security to handle critical functions like AI processing, acceleration of perception and route planning. Kalray's MPPA processors delivers all that.

"We are delighted to join the Autoware Foundation as a founding member at this important time in the growth and adoption of autonomous driving standards," said Eric Baissus, CEO of Kalray. "The Autoware open software stack is one of the most advanced software options available today for autonomous and intelligent systems. We will work with the other members of the foundation to open, extend and industrialize this software solution and make it run with optimum efficiency on Kalray's MPPA intelligent processor family."

The Autoware Foundation is a non-profit organization created to facilitate the deployment of open source collaborative engineering Autoware projects, starting with Autoware.AI, Autoware.Auto, and Autoware.IO.

Autoware.AI is the original Autoware project started in 2015 by Shinpei Kato at Nagoya University. The open source self-driving solution is being used globally by more than 100 companies in more than 30 vehicles today.

Autoware.Auto is Autoware reimagined. Based on ROS 2, Autoware.Auto, applying best-in-class software engineering practices, has the objective is to facilitate the industrialization of Autoware.

Autoware.IO focuses on the different electronic sub-systems of an autonomous vehicle (sensors, cameras, computating platforms)

Shinpei Kato from Tier IV and the University of Tokyo, Jan Becker from Apex.AI and Stanford University and Yang Zhang from Linaro 96Boards and the Chinese Academy of Sciences AI Institute have together formed the founding Board of Directors for the Autoware Foundation. The Board is responsible for the operation of the Autoware Foundation. Kalray will be part of the Technical Steering Committee formed from representatives of the Premium Members to drive the technical direction of the projects.

In addition to Kalray, founding Premium Members include Apex.AI, Arm, AutoCore, AutonomouStuff, Huawei, Linaro 96Boards, LG, Parkopedia, StreetDrone, Tier IV, TRI-AD (Toyota Research Institute Advanced Development, Inc), and Velodyne. The Premium Members are supported by founding Industrial and Academic & Non-Profit Members including eSOL, Intel, Nagoya University, OSRF (Open Source Robotics Foundation), RoboSense, Semi Japan, SiFive, and Xilinx.

Kalray's manycore MPPA intelligent processor has been designed from the ground up to meet both the incredible performance requirements of some of today's most advanced applications and the capability to run on the same processors the dozens of critical functions in parallel that are required to build intelligent systems. Target applications include autonomous vehicles, intelligent storage in large-scale data centers, robotics, defense applications and drones.

_



ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0010722819 - ALKAL) is the pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems. As a real technological breakthrough, "intelligent" processors have the capability to analyze on the fly, and in an intelligent manner, a very large amount of information, and to make decisions and interact in real time with the outside world. These intelligent processors will be deployed extensively in fast-growing sectors, such as new-generation networks (intelligent data centers) and autonomous vehicles, as well as healthcare equipment, drones, and robots. Kalray's offering encompasses both processors and complete solutions (electronic boards and software). Created in 2008 as a spin-off of CEA ("Commissariat à l'énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives", the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission), Kalray serves customers such as server manufacturers, intelligent system integrators, and consumer product manufacturers, including car makers. For more information, visit www.kalrayinc.com.

CONTACTS FOR INVESTORS

Loic Hamon

investors@kalrayinc.com

+33 4 76 18 90 71



ACTUS finance & communication

Caroline LESAGE

kalray@actus.fr

+ 33 1 53 67 36 79 MEDIA CONTACTS

Loic Hamon

communication@kalrayinc.com

+33 4 76 18 90 71



ACTUS finance & communication

Serena BONI

sboni@actus.fr

+ 33 4 72 18 04 92

Skyya

Megan Kathman

megan@skyya.com

+1 (651) 785-3212



------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56316-pr-kalray-autoware-foundation-en_final.pdf