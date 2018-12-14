DJ Changes in the shareholdings of members of the Board of Directors in Sistema PJSFC

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Changes in the shareholdings of members of the Board of Directors in Sistema PJSFC 14-Dec-2018 / 20:29 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Changes in the shareholdings of members of the Board of Directors in Sistema PJSFC Moscow, Russia - 14 December 2018 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Corporation") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company, announces changes in the shareholdings of members of Sistema's Board of Directors (the "Board") in the capital of the Corporation. Mikhail Shamolin, member of the Board of Directors of Sistema, has sold a shareholding in the Corporation of 0.0242% of Sistema's capital. As a result of the sale his total shareholding in Sistema is now 0.3299%. *** Name of contact and telephone number for queries: Mr. Nikolay Minashin, Tel.: +7 (495) 730 6600, ir@sistema.ru 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Mikhail Shamolin 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary registered shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 code b) Nature of the Sale of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 7.92 600 RUB 7.925 400 RUB 7.928 800 RUB 7.93 4,500 RUB 7.932 2,500 RUB 7.933 500 RUB 7.939 100 RUB 7.941 100 RUB 7.945 700 RUB 7.948 100 RUB 7.949 5,000 RUB 7.95 16,000 RUB 7.951 10,000 RUB 7.952 1,000 RUB 7.96 26,200 RUB 7.967 1,600 RUB 7.97 1,100 RUB 7.972 20,000 RUB 7.975 200 RUB 7.98 2,600 RUB 7.982 500 RUB 7.99 4,400 RUB 7.992 100 RUB 7.995 100 RUB 7.997 500 RUB 7.998 150,000 RUB 8 1,271,200 RUB 8.001 200 RUB 8.002 200 RUB 8.003 5,000 RUB 8.004 500 RUB 8.005 8,700 RUB 8.006 49,400 RUB 8.007 6,300 RUB 8.008 10,400 RUB 8.009 3,000 RUB 8.01 6,800 RUB 8.011 20,500 RUB 8.015 2,300 RUB 8.016 100 RUB 8.017 100 RUB 8.019 100 RUB 8.02 11,000 RUB 8.021 50,000 RUB 8.025 5,700 RUB 8.029 100 RUB 8.03 3,000 RUB 8.031 100 RUB 8.032 100 RUB 8.035 3,500 RUB 8.039 100 RUB 8.04 1,100 RUB 8.042 600 RUB 8.044 100 RUB 8.045 300 RUB 8.047 9,000 RUB 8.05 37,100 RUB 8.052 4,000 RUB 8.055 200 RUB 8.06 1,200 RUB 8.069 3,000 RUB 8.07 16,600 RUB 8.071 1,700 RUB 8.072 100 RUB 8.073 400 RUB 8.075 4,800 RUB 8.076 900 RUB 8.08 20,400 RUB 8.081 1,600 RUB 8.087 100 RUB 8.09 10,200 RUB 8.095 500 RUB 8.098 17,200 RUB 8.099 200 RUB 8.1 49,500 RUB 8.103 100 RUB 8.104 1,100 RUB 8.105 500 RUB 8.108 100 RUB 8.11 20,200 RUB 8.12 17,800 RUB 8.13 10,100 RUB 8.14 17,800 RUB 8.146 1,600 RUB 8.148 1,600 RUB 8.15 19,800 RUB 8.154 1,600 RUB 8.16 152,900 RUB 8.161 32,900 RUB 8.163 1,600 RUB 8.166 1,600 RUB 8.169 1,500 RUB 8.17 12,300 RUB 8.171 1,500 RUB 8.176 1,400 RUB 8.177 3,900 RUB 8.18 1,000 RUB 8.181 1,400 RUB 8.185 28,600 RUB 8.186 1,400 RUB 8.189 9,500 RUB 8.19 2,900 RUB 8.191 1,100 RUB 8.192 1,900 RUB 8.195 8,100 RUB 8.198 18,000 RUB 8.199 1,500 RUB 8.2 1,800 RUB 8.201 1,500 RUB 8.202 10,000 RUB 8.203 12,500 RUB 8.204 1,900 RUB 8.205 1,500 RUB 8.206 800 RUB 8.208 15,000

RUB 8.21 10,000 RUB 8.211 10,000 RUB 8.212 1,500 RUB 8.213 1,600 RUB 8.214 5,800 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 2,340,000 shares volume Price RUB 18,807,571.10 e) Date of the December 14, 2018 transaction f) Place of the Moscow Exchange transaction *** For further information, please visit www.sistema.com [1] or contact: Investor Relations Public Relations Nikolai Minashin Sergey Kopytov Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32 n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru Sistema PJSFC is a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, banking, retail, timber processing, agriculture, real estate, tourism and healthcare services. The company was founded in 1993. Its revenue in 2017 reached RUB 704.6bn; its total assets equalled RUB 1.1tn as of 31 December 2017. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com [1] ISIN: US48122U2042 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SSA LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 Sequence No.: 6903 EQS News ID: 758623 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f1efd490ef237092d4033512d119fe99&application_id=758623&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

