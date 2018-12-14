Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2018) - Mainstream Minerals Corporation (the "Company") announces that it intends to complete a private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $500,000 through the issuance of 50,000,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company at a price of $0.01 per Common Share (the "Offering").

All Common Shares issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

For further information, please contact:

Lisa McCormack

President & Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 416-361-2515

Email: lmccormack@irwinlowy.com

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.