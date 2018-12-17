Real exchange rates in CEE have appreciated strongly in the pre-crisis period, though, have mainly stagnated since then. Currency undervaluation has been used as an unconventional monetary policy measure in the Czech Republic. An estimate of the equilibrium real exchange rate shows that undervaluation was around 4 %. Any currency misalignments have been closed and the current economic outlook points towards a real appreciation until 2020. Exchange rates have caught considerable attention in 2018, both in emerging markets as well as advanced economies. The Euro (EUR) has depreciated to the US Dollar (USD) by about 5 % since the beginning of the year (5.2 %, YTD). More volatility occurred in emerging markets led by a fall in the Argentine Peso (-51 % to the USD, -48 % to the EUR) and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...