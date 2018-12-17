Nulogy is Named as Food Logistics 2018 FL100+ Top Software & Technology Provider

Toronto, Canada, Dec. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nulogy has once again been selected as a FL100+ Leading Software and Technology provider for 2018 which honors software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient and reliable global food and beverage supply chain. The company's Agile Customization Platform helps brands and their external suppliers bring customized products to market, and has been a key enabler in ensuring safety, efficiency, and agility within late-stage customization.





"We're proud to serve global brands whose products are sitting in the pantries and refrigerators of households all over the world and customized for those different markets and regions," says Jason Tham, Chief Executive Officer of Nulogy. "Our Agile Customization Platform has been a critical enabler for global food and beverage supply chains to customize products in a safe, cost-effective, and sustainable way."





"There's often the misconception that it's volume or dollars that adds to complexity, but it's really the number of SKUs," says Paul Shepherd, VP of Supply Chain at Mars Canada. "With SKU proliferation, we rely on our external suppliers to manage the complexity, and many of them run their businesses on Nulogy's agile customization platform which helps them manage late-stage customization without compromising speed, quality or cost."





"The digital supply chain continues its rapid emergence, bringing with it expanded capabilities that impact visibility, security, compliance and efficiency," remarks Lara L. Sowinski, editorial director for Food Logistics and its sister publication, Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "Every aspect of the global food supply chain stands to benefit from new and innovative software and technology that is fundamentally changing the industry."





Nulogy is a repeat winner of the Food Logistics 100 Software Providers award program, and will be featured in the November/December 2018 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.





About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world's most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.





About Nulogy

Nulogy's cloud-based Agile Customization Platform allows consumer brands to respond with ease and speed to a volatile retail and consumer environment while reducing waste and costs. Designed to optimize contract packaging operations and enhance supply chain collaboration, Nulogy's software solution allows CPGs and their external suppliers to unleash innovation in the consumer products value chain and accelerate brand growth. Visit Nulogy online at www.nulogy.com.





