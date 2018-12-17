sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 17.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

90,05 Euro		-3,73
-3,98 %
WKN: A1JV4H ISIN: US8486371045 Ticker-Symbol: S0U 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPLUNK INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPLUNK INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
89,94
90,36
18:28
89,87
90,43
18:28
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPLUNK INC
SPLUNK INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SPLUNK INC90,05-3,98 %