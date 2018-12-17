Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2018) - Pure Nickel Inc. (TSXV: NIC) (the "Company") announces it has postponed its Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders originally scheduled for December 18, 2018 and has rescheduled the meeting to January 11, 2019 at 10:00 am ET. The record date for voting at the meeting remains November 13, 2018.

The Company has postponed the meeting as it intends to provide shareholders with additional information regarding certain business to be conducted at the meeting to assist shareholders in making an informed voting decision. In particular, the Company intends to provide shareholders with additional information regarding the proposed sale of its royalty interest in the Milford copper project. Shareholder voting will continue to be open until 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sunday and holidays) prior to the time of the rescheduled meeting.

About Pure Nickel Inc.

Pure Nickel is a mineral exploration company with a diverse collection of gold, nickel, copper and platinum group element exploration projects in North America.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, expectations, plans, and objectives of Pure Nickel are forward-looking statements that involve various risks. The following are important factors that could cause Pure Nickel's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: changes in the world wide price of mineral commodities, general market conditions, risks inherent in mineral exploration, risks associated with development, construction and mining operations, the uncertainty of future exploration activities and cash flows, and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Pure Nickel undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

