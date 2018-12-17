sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 18.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

42,82 Euro		-3,56
-7,68 %
WKN: A116LR ISIN: FR0011981968 Ticker-Symbol: WO6 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
WORLDLINE SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WORLDLINE SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,207
42,593
17.12.
42,28
42,64
17.12.
17.12.2018 | 23:17
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

WORLDLINE SA: Worldline SA - Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital as at November 30, 2018

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital social
Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Règlement général de l'AMF
Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation

Dénomination sociale de l'émetteur :Worldline SA
Name and address of the Company :River Ouest
80 Quai Voltaire
95870 Bezons
(code ISIN FR 0011981968)

Date d'arrêté des informations



Declaration date		Nombre total d'actions composant le capital



Total number of shares		Nombre total de droits de vote



Total number of voting rights




30/11/2018



182 554 917		Nombre de droits de vote théoriques : 275 380 209



Number of theoretical voting rights : 275 380 209

Nombre de droits de vote exerçables* : 274 453 209



Number of effective voting rights** : 274 453 209

* Nombre de droits de vote exerçables = nombre de droits de vote théoriques (ou nombre total de droits de vote attachés aux actions) - actions privées du droit de vote
** Number of effective voting rights = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) - shares without voting rights

Attachment

  • Worldline - Voting rights and share capital - November 2018 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3e4ddad3-ede9-4e1b-a3c1-c55db7dc95b3)

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)