WORLDLINE SA: Worldline SA - Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital as at November 30, 2018

Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Règlement général de l'AMF
Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation
|Dénomination sociale de l'émetteur :
|Worldline SA
|Name and address of the Company :
|River Ouest
|80 Quai Voltaire
|95870 Bezons
|(code ISIN FR 0011981968)
|Date d'arrêté des informations
Declaration date
|Nombre total d'actions composant le capital
Total number of shares
|Nombre total de droits de vote
Total number of voting rights
|
30/11/2018
|
182 554 917
|Nombre de droits de vote théoriques : 275 380 209
Number of theoretical voting rights : 275 380 209
|Nombre de droits de vote exerçables* : 274 453 209
Number of effective voting rights** : 274 453 209
* Nombre de droits de vote exerçables = nombre de droits de vote théoriques (ou nombre total de droits de vote attachés aux actions) - actions privées du droit de vote
** Number of effective voting rights = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) - shares without voting rights
