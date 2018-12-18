Scanship Holding ASA: New contract for two mega cruise newbuilds

Scanship Holding ASA, with its subsidiary Scanship AS, has entered into a contract with one of the major European shipyards for delivery of AWP (Advanced Wastewater Purification) systems to two mega cruise newbuilds. The contract also includes supplies to two optional vessels. The contract comes in addition to last week awards for total clean ship systems to five cruise newbuilds at two other yards.

"We are very satisfied with the latest order intake, accumulating the total order backlog to a record high level of NOK 670 million. The contract confirms our market leading position for wastewater purification systems in the cruise industry. We are proud to be the preferred supplier both at shipyards and with shipowners when it comes to state of the art environmental technology that prevents pollution to sea", says Henrik Badin, CEO of Scanship in a statement.

ABOUT SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA

Scanship delivers world leading solutions for cleaner oceans in the Cruise and Aquaculture industries. Scanship provides advanced technologies for processing waste and purifying wastewater. Owners operating Scanship systems have the solution to convert all waste and wastewater into clean energy and purified water which meets the highest international discharge standards. Any residuals from the Scanship processes can be recovered for reuse.

