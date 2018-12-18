sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 18.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,424 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A111AY ISIN: NO0010708068 Ticker-Symbol: 213 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
18.12.2018 | 08:05
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Scanship Holding ASA: New contract for two mega cruise newbuilds

Scanship Holding ASA, with its subsidiary Scanship AS, has entered into a contract with one of the major European shipyards for delivery of AWP (Advanced Wastewater Purification) systems to two mega cruise newbuilds. The contract also includes supplies to two optional vessels. The contract comes in addition to last week awards for total clean ship systems to five cruise newbuilds at two other yards.

"We are very satisfied with the latest order intake, accumulating the total order backlog to a record high level of NOK 670 million. The contract confirms our market leading position for wastewater purification systems in the cruise industry. We are proud to be the preferred supplier both at shipyards and with shipowners when it comes to state of the art environmental technology that prevents pollution to sea", says Henrik Badin, CEO of Scanship in a statement.

For further queries, please contact:
Henrik Badin - CEO
Scanship Holding ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 98 25
Email: henrik.badin@scanship.no

ABOUT SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA
Scanship delivers world leading solutions for cleaner oceans in the Cruise and Aquaculture industries. Scanship provides advanced technologies for processing waste and purifying wastewater. Owners operating Scanship systems have the solution to convert all waste and wastewater into clean energy and purified water which meets the highest international discharge standards. Any residuals from the Scanship processes can be recovered for reuse.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)