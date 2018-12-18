Jollyroom Establishes Largest Nordic E-commerce Warehouse at Castellum in Gothenburg

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum is starting new construction - Step 2 - of the Hisingen Logistics Park, strategically situated near the harbour. Upon Step 2 completion, the 65,000 sq. m. logistics park will become one of the largest Nordic logistics facilities, maintaining a highly modern standard for wholly automated storage. The Jollyroom e-commerce company has signed a leasing agreement for the entire Step 2 area of 35,000 sq.m.

The building is planned for completion by the 2nd Quarter, 2020. Effective from the current leasing agreement between Castellum and Jollyroom, Jollyroom thereby expands its warehousing space in the Hisingen Logistics Park to a total of approx. 55,000 sq.m.

"Castellum is one of Sweden's largest owners of storage and logistics properties. We're now reinforcing the strength of the portfolio with high quality facilities in a very attractive and strategic location, close to the largest port in the Nordics, here in Gothenburg", says Henrik Saxborn, Castellum CEO.

"There are no spaces in the Gothenburg area large enough for our operations. This is why we need to take things into our own hands and work with real estate partners who can build properties to handle our expansive growth. This will be our largest warehouse yet, and it will also be one of the largest building projects under way in the Nordic countries for 2019", says Ole Sauar, CEO and majority owner at Jollyroom.

"Thanks to our comprehensive logistics portfolio, we're able to take part in Jollyroom's fantastic growth journey. Jollyroom's collected warehousing space at the Hisingen Logistics Park means that the company rents the largest e-commerce storage-area in the Nordics from Castellum in Gothenburg", says Mariette Hilmersson, Managing Director of Region West at Castellum.

The investment has been calculated to SEKm 300, including property acquisition. The leasing agreement entails annual rental revenues of approx. SEKm 24.

The building will be certified according to Miljöbyggnad Swedish environmental standard, aiming for Silver level.

Facts and figures, Hisingen Logistics Park:

Address: Sörredsvägen 113



Step 1:

Completed: Q2, 2018

Leasable area: approx. 30,000 sq.m.

Tenants: Jollyroom rents approx. 20,000 sq.m.

Bagaren och Kocken rents approx. 10,000 sq.m.



Step 2:

Planned for completion: Q2, 2020

Leasable area: approx. 35,000 sq.m.

Tenant: Jollyroom

