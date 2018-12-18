Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank: Result of Tender Offer

Arion Bank hf. hereby announces the results of its invitation to holders of its EUR 300,000,000 2.500 per cent Notes due 2019 (ISIN: XS1400642382) to tender their Notes for purchase by the Bank for cash.

The Offer was announced on 10 December 2018, and was made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum dated 10 December 2018 prepared by the Bank. The Bank has received valid tenders of EUR 155,562,000. The Bank has decided to set the Final Acceptance Amount at EUR 155,562,000.

For further information please contact Sture Stolen, head of Arion Bank's investor relations, at ir@arionbanki.is

