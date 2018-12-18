Honkarakenne Oyj: Honkarakenne to deliver holiday villas for Vierumäki

Honkarakenne to deliver holiday villas for Vierumäki

PRESS RELEASE 18.12 2018 KLO 13.00

Honkarakenne will start cooperation with Premium Resorts, a company that builds, markets, sells and owns high-quality holiday villas in carefully selected locations. The cooperation will start with the production of Premium Villas for Vierumäki and Rönnäs. The first six destinations for Vierumäki have just been sold.

The service offering at Vierumäki will be expanded even further with the construction of new, high-quality holiday villas scheduled to start in spring 2019. The new destinations in Vierumäki will be built near two golf courses and various other sports services. The area also has several restaurants, a bowling centre, and other services related to well-being. In the first phase, the aim is to build several vacation homes in Vierumäki and in Rönnäs. Building, sales and marketing are coordinated by Premium Resorts Oy.

- We want to help make people's dreams a reality. We take the natural and sustainable approach to building, conforming with today's mobile lifestyles. Our aim is to bring together Finnish nature, the best domestic expertise and quality-conscious customers, Jarno Purtsi, CEO of Premium Resorts, describes.

The company's partner in this venture is Honkarakenne, which has developed the non-settling Honka fusion log and other innovations that enable building modern-looking holiday homes with log. Log was selected as the building material based on its characteristics that support health, relaxation and sustainable development.

- Log houses built with modern technology meet today's needs, and everyone is sure to find their favourite from among the selection of house designs. People increasingly want to build their holiday getaways near activities and services as it makes it easy to rent the property when they are not using it themselves, says Project Sales Manager Markus Saarelainen at Honkarakenne.

Premium Resorts sells and markets its destinations in Finland and internationally. For the customers, this means that their investment in personal quality time will also generate rental income for them, if they do not choose to reserve the property for their own use all year round.

Premium Resorts Oy is a recently established company that builds, markets, sells and owns high-quality holiday villas in carefully selected locations. Premium Resorts sells and markets its destinations in Finland and internationally. For the customers, this means that their investment in personal quality time will also generate rental income for them, if they do not choose to reserve the property for their own use all year round.www.premiumresorts.fi