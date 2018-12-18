2018 Farm Bill Could Have Big ImpactOne of the biggest-and perhaps most under-the-radar-developments in the marijuana industry came late this year with the 2018 Farm Bill leading to hemp legalization across the United States.While there was already some degree of legality when it came to hemp in the U.S., the plant is now officially legal to cultivate, and this could have huge consequences for marijuana legalization in the U.S. and marijuana stocks in 2019.With the cultivation of hemp, the exciting cannabidiol (CBD) market is likely to open up as well. CBD oil is a derivative of the hemp and marijuana plants. It is often associated with restorative health.

