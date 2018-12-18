Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2018) - Hill Street Beverage Company Inc.(TSXV: BEER) ("Hill Street" or the "Company") announces that in accordance with the approval received by its shareholders at its AGM held on October 30, 2018, it has filed articles of continuance to continue the Company to Ontario as an Ontario Corporation. A copy of the articles of continuance can be found on SEDAR.

