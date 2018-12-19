As anticipation builds for the world's most celebrated collaboration of science, art and music, STARMUS proudly announces their headlining programme at Davos.

Fans from around the globe will descend on Zurich, Switzerland from June 24-29, 2019, to celebrate the world's most notable science and art festival, STARMUS V. This year will feature the festival's most important program to date, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the moon landings, one of science's most important milestones. STARMUS V will also host a special ceremony announcing the 2019 Stephen Hawking Medal winner for excellence in science communication, supported by Omega. Other honored sponsors are Kaspersky Lab and ETH Zurich, proud home of STARMUS V.

In addition to a remarkable line-up of presenters hand-selected by the STARMUS board (Stephen Hawking posthumous, Brian May, Peter Gabriel, Richard Dawkins, Alexei Leonov, Jill Tarter, Robert Williams, David Eicher, Emmanuelle Charpentier and founder, Garik Israelian) the 2019 festival STARMUS V will feature seven of the original Apollo Mission crew, science legend and champion Bill Nye along with rock stars Brian May and Rick Wakeman

According to Garik Israelian, STARMUS founder, the 2019 festival has been designed to ask tough questions about our place in the universe at a pivotal point in human history: "The importance of STARMUS V cannot be understated. At a time when the world retreats to isolationism, collaboration is needed to strategically present the ideas, evidence and challenges we collectively face and uniquely confront. We believe the biggest and best achievements of the human race are a result of that scientific collaboration."

STARMUS V will welcome 12 Nobel laureates to the stage, as well as luminaries from the worlds of art and music, for six days of discussion, debate and engagement across the sciences, from microbiology and biochemistry to astrophysics and neuroscience. The 2019 programme will bring together some of the most intelligent, creative, and artistic people on the planet.

Other speakers include Sir Martin Rees, Brian Cox, Emmanuelle Charpentier and Helen Sharman. The Starmus board will announce a further line-up of sensational musical artists at the World Economic Forum in Davos-Switzerland from the exhibit of our host, ETH Zurich, with supporters Michael Mayor and Claude Nicollier. Tickets will go on sale from January 23, 2019 and can be purchased at www.starmus.com.

STARMUS V HONORED PARTNERS

ETH, Zurich:

Freedom, responsibility, and an openness to the world the values of Switzerland form the foundation of ETH Zurich. This university of science and technology with its 530 professors and 20,600 students from 120 countries generates innovative research across a spectrum of disciplines. Nearly 100 patents, 200 inventions, and 25 spin-off companies emerge from the university each year. Home to 21 Nobel laureates, including Albert Einstein, ETH Zurich ranks among the world's top universities.

OMEGA and The Stephen Hawking Medal:

OMEGA is a prestigious Swiss watchmaker and member of the Swatch Group Ltd. Since 1848, the brand has been synonymous with excellence, innovation and precision, as well as a pioneering spirit, demonstrated by its achievements in sports timekeeping, the oceans and space. In fact, since 1965, the OMEGA Speedmaster has been worn on each of NASA's manned missions including all six moon landings.

Kaspersky Lab:

Kaspersky Lab is a global cybersecurity company, which has been operating in the market for 21 years. Kaspersky Lab's deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into next generation security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company's comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialized security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky Lab technologies and we help 270,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.

