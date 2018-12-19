Terveystalo Oyj: Press release: Terveystalo continues to grow its footprint in well-being services: Kuntoutumisasema OTE Oy to become part of Terveystalo

On 14 December, Terveystalo signed a contract on acquiring the operations of Kuntoutumisasema OTE Oy. The acquisition is already fourth deal in the area of well-being services during this year. The company's employees will be transferred to Terveystalo as old employees and the operations will continue on the same premises as before.

Kuntoutumisasema OTE Oy provides physiotherapy, massage and group exercise services. The company employs 9 physiotherapists. In 2017, the company's revenue was approximately EUR 0.5 million.

"Well-being is a megatrend. People are increasingly interested in their own wellness, and the number of well-being programs of pioneer companies has increased. Terveystalo already employs approximately 1,000 experts in this area: as physiotherapists, psychologists, psychotherapists and dieticians. In the future, we want the Terveystalo expert to be the first choice of an individual or organization to support their health and holistic well-being," says Hanna Puhakka who is charge of Terveystalo's well-being operations.

"With a high quality local operator like OTE, we are able to, for example, bring postoperative rehabilitation closer to the customer, while their professionals and customers are able to take advantage of our nationwide digital services and clinic network," Hanna Puhakka continues.

"In the acquisition, OTE Oy's business operations will become part of the nationwide Terveystalo. OTE Oy's expertise is well suited to complement the high-quality physiotherapy services offered by Terveystalo. High quality of care is important in all our operations to both us and Terveystalo," says Merja Lukkala, Managing Director of OTE Oy.

Terveystalo in brief



Terveystalo is a listed company on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. Terveystalo is the largest healthcare service company in Finland with net sales and network. The company offers versatile primary and secondary health care services for corporate and private customers and the public sector. The nationwide network covers 180 locations across Finland, complemented by 24/7 digital services.

In 2017, the Company had approximately 1.2 million individual customers and approximately 3.3 million doctor visits. Nearly 9,000 healthcare professionals work in Terveystalo, about half of whom are private practitioners. Terveystalo is a member of Association for Finnish Work. www.terveystalo.com (http://www.terveystalo.com/)