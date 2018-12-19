sprite-preloader
WKN: 873403 ISIN: FR0000130809 Ticker-Symbol: SGE 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
19.12.2018 | 17:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Société Générale: Societe Generale: Amendment to the liquidity agreement

Paris, December 19, 2018


Amendment to the liquidity agreement

Pursuant to an amendment to the liquidity agreement signed on 22nd August 2011 between Rothschild Martin Maurel and Societe Generale, in accordance with Article 12, and to enable Rothschild Martin Maurel to ensure continuity of its operations under this agreement, Societe Generale decided to reduce the means to EUR 5,000,000 EUR. This reduction takes effect as of today.
Societe Generale: Amendment to the liquidity agreement (http://hugin.info/143574/R/2229609/875944.pdf)


Source: Société Générale via Globenewswire

