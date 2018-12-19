Société Générale: Societe Generale: Amendment to the liquidity agreement

Societe Generale: Amendment to the liquidity agreement (http://hugin.info/143574/R/2229609/875944.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Société Générale via Globenewswire



Paris, December 19, 2018Amendment to the liquidity agreementPursuant to an amendment to the liquidity agreement signed on 22August 2011 between Rothschild Martin Maurel and Societe Generale, in accordance with Article 12, and to enable Rothschild Martin Maurel to ensure continuity of its operations under this agreement, Societe Generale decided to reduce the means to EUR 5,000,000 EUR. This reduction takes effect as of today.