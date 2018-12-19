sprite-preloader
Actusnews Wire·Mehr Nachrichten von Actusnews Wire

QUANTUM GENOMICS: Quantum Genomics to Present at Biotech Showcase 2019

Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new drug class that directly targets the brain to treat resistant hypertension and heart failure, today announced that it will be presenting at the Biotech Showcase in San Francisco, CA, being held on January 7-9, 2019. Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Genomics, Jean-Philippe Milon, and the Management team, will be giving a presentation and meeting with investors and pharmaceutical companies.

Event:Biotech Showcase™
DateTuesday, January 8, 2019
Time:3:30 pm PT
Location:Hilton San Francisco Union Square, San Francisco, CA (Yosemite A)

For investors attending the Biotech Showcase, please contact Quantum Genomics Investor Relations team to schedule a meeting with management at jgreen@edisongroup.com.

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of cardiovascular medications based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI). Quantum Genomics is the only company in the world exploring this innovative approach that directly targets the brain. The company relies on its 20-plus years of basic and clinical research at some of the largest French laboratories: the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM), the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), the Collège de France, and Paris-Descartes University. The goal of Quantum Genomics is to develop innovative treatments for complicated, or even resistant, cases of hypertension (around 30% of patients have poor control of their condition or receive ineffective treatment) and for heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed with heart failure dies within five years).

Based in Paris and New York, Quantum Genomics is listed on the Euronext Growth exchange in Paris (FR0011648971- ALQGC) and trades on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States (symbol: QNNTF).

For more information, please visit www.quantum-genomics.com, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn


Contact information

Quantum Genomics
Jean-Philippe Milon
CEO
+33 (0)1 85 34 77 70 | jean-philippe.milon@quantum-genomics.com		Marc Karako
CFO - Investor Relations
+33 (0)1 85 34 77 70 | marc.karako@quantum-genomics.com
So Bang (European Investor & Media Contact)
Samuel Beaupain
Media Relations and Scientific Communications
+33 (0)6 88 48 48 02 | samuel@so-bang.fr		Nathalie Boumendil
Financial Communications
+33 (0)6 85 82 41 95 | nathalie@so-bang.fr
Edison Advisors (U.S. Investor Contact)LifeSci Public Relations (U.S. Media Contact)
Joseph Green
Investor Relations
+1 (646) 653-7030 | jgreen@edisongroup.com		Michael Tattory
Media Relations and Scientific Communications
+1 (646) 751-4362 | mtattory@lifescipublicrelations.com
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56367-qg-to-present-at-biotech-showcase-2019-ven.pdf

