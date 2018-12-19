sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Cramo Plc: Cramo Board of Directors has decided to pursue towards separation of the Modular Space (Cramo Adapteo) business through a partial demerger

Cramo Plc Stock Exchange Release 19 December 2018, at 22.00 (EET)

Cramo Board of Directors has decided to pursue towards separation of the Modular Space (Cramo Adapteo) business through a partial demerger

The Board of Directors of Cramo has concluded the assessment of strategic alternatives for the Modular Space business in order to release shareholder value.

Based on the outcome of the assessment, the Board of Directors of Cramo has decided to pursue towards separation of the Company's Modular Space business through a partial demerger. The transaction and separate listing of Cramo Adapteo is expected to take place in mid-2019.

CRAMO PLC

Leif Gustafsson
President and CEO

Further information:

Mr Leif Gustafsson, President and CEO, tel: +46 70 691 2550, leif.gustafsson@cramo.com
Mr Aku Rumpunen, CFO, tel: +358 10 661 10, +358 40 556 3546, aku.rumpunen@cramo.com
Mr Mattias Rådström, SVP, Communication, Marketing and Investor Relations, tel: +46 70 868 7045, mattias.radstrom@cramo.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Main media
www.cramogroup.com

Cramo is Europe's second largest rental services company specialising in construction machinery and equipment rental and rental-related services as well as the rental of modular space. Cramo operates in about 300 depots in fourteen countries. With a group staff around 2,500, Cramo's consolidated sales in 2017 was EUR 729.5 million. Cramo shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Cramo Adapteo is the sub-brand for Cramo's modular space operations.

Read more: www.cramogroup.com, www.twitter.com/cramogroup


