Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2018) - Sniper Resources Ltd. ("Sniper" or the "Company") has announced that, effective immediately, Scott Baxter has resigned as director, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The Company would like to thank Scott Baxter for his valuable contributions to the Company and to wish him every success in his future endeavors.

The Company is pleased to announce that Michael Lerner has been appointed to serve as a director of Sniper to fill the vacancy created by the foregoing resignation. In addition, Balu Gopalakrishnan and Binyomin Posen have been appointed to join the board of directors. Michael Lerner has also been appointed to the offices of Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Mr. Lerner brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the natural resources market, starting as an institutional trader at CIBC and Wellington West, and then as a professional trader and financier focused on junior mining stocks at Dominick and Dominick. Since 2012, Mr. Lerner has become more involved in the operations of junior mining companies as an officer or director of public companies including Happy Creek Minerals, Jiminex Inc., Fairmont Resources Inc., Navasota Resources Inc. and Cresco Labs Inc. (formerly, Randsburg International Inc.) where he has helped to rehabilitate these companies.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan is a Chartered Accountant with significant public company experience, including more than six years with XCEED Mortgage Corporation, where he gained significant experience preparing the company's annual and quarterly consolidated financial statements, Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of for quarterly and annual regulatory filings in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Currently, he is a director in Navasota Resources Inc. and Cresco Labs Inc. (formerly, Randsburg International Inc.).

Mr. Binyomin Posen is a Senior Analyst at Plaza Capital Limited, where he focuses on corporate finance, capital markets and helping companies to go public. After three and a half years of studies overseas, he returned to complete his baccalaureate degree in Toronto. Upon graduating (on the Dean's List) he began his career as an analyst at a Toronto boutique investment bank where his role consisted of raising funds for IPOs and RTOs, business development for portfolio companies and client relations. He is currently director and senior officer at Agau Resources Inc. and director of Senternet Phi Gamma Inc. and director and senior officer at Dixie Brands Inc. (formerly Academy Explorations Inc.).

About Sniper Resources Ltd.

Sniper Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company with minimal current activities or operations and is not currently listed on a stock exchange.

For additional information on Sniper Resources Ltd.:

Michael Lerner

CEO, CFO & Director

Telephone: 416-710-4906

Email: mlerner10@gmail.com

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.