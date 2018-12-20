Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2018) - World Wide Inc. (the "Company" or "World Wide") announced today that the previously announced consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (new) post consolidation common share for each 100 (old) pre-consolidation common shares (the "Consolidation") is effective as of December 18, 2018. The Consolidation was approved at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on December 5, 2018.

Prior to the Consolidation, the Company had 30,359,656 common shares issued and outstanding. As a result of the Consolidation, the Company has 302,980 common shares issued and outstanding. No fractional shares were issued as a result of the Consolidation, and any such fractional interests were rounded down to the nearest whole number of common shares.

A letter of transmittal will be mailed to registered shareholders providing instructions to surrender the certificates evidencing common shares held in exchange for replacement certificates or Direct Registration Advice representing the number of common shares to which they are entitled as a result of the Consolidation. Until surrendered, each certificate representing common shares prior to the Consolidation will be deemed for all purposes to represent the number of whole common shares to which the holder thereof is entitled as a result of the Consolidation. Shareholders who hold their common shares in brokerage accounts or in "street name" are not required to take any action to surrender for exchange common shares held.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

WORLD WIDE INC.

signed "Yaron Conforti"

Yaron Conforti

CEO, CFO, Secretary and Director

T: (416) 716-8181

E: yaron@conforti.ca

Cautionary Statement and Forward Looking Information: This News Release may contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statement. Accordingly, readers should not undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.