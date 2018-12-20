SRV Yhtiöt Oyj: SRV sells the first office building of Pressi in Vantaankoski to the Julius Tallberg Real Estate Corporation

SRV GROUP PLC INVESTOR NEWS 20 DECEMBER 2018, AT 13.15

SRV sells the first office building of Pressi in Vantaankoski to the Julius Tallberg Real Estate Corporation

SRV has signed an agreement with the Julius Tallberg Real Estate Corporation on the sale of the first office building of Pressi Smart Premises. The office building will be completed in Vantaankoski at the end of this year, and the first tenants will move into their new premises in early 2019. The sale price will not be published.

Pressi Smart Premises consists of three five-storey office buildings. The building to be completed has approximately 5,400 m2 of space available for rent. The premises are at a logistically excellent location on the Ring Rail Line, Ring Road III and the Hämeenlinnanväylä highway in the rapidly developing Vantaankoski area, close to the airport.

Pressi Smart Premises offers energy-efficient, versatile office space and premises for small-scale production, storage or logistics operations. Finnish and international companies, such as Finn-ID and Anticimex, will be located in the C building being sold. The occupancy rate is roughly 80 per cent, and several negotiations are ongoing concerning the rest of the premises.

"The sale supports our vision of developing Vantaankoski as a business centre of the future wonderfully. In addition to the Pressi C building, our aim is to start construction of the B building soon as well. At the same time, we are building STC Pressi on the opposite plot; operators from the fields of maintenance and wholesale trade are coming to its premises, which will be completed in the summer of 2019," says Unit Director Saku Kosonen, SRV.

New energy-saving innovations, such as a customised geothermal heating system, are used in the design and implementation of Pressi. Pressi will meet the LEED Gold level environmental certification quality criteria, which have been developed as a frame of reference and a set of indicators for the next generation green buildings.

"Pressi's location at a transport hub in a developing area strengthens Tallberg's real estate portfolio and creates excellent conditions for serving our customers at the office on the new premises even better. Pressi's energy efficiency and use of renewable energy also played an important role in concluding the sale. We have found that modern, energy-efficient properties that function well technically also have the most satisfied customers," notes CEO Timo Valtonen, Julius Tallberg Real Estate Corporation.

For further information, please contact:

Saku Kosonen, Unit Director, SRV, tel. +35840 549 1221, saku.kosonen@srv.fi

Heidi Tetteh, Communications Manager, SRV, tel. +35840 662 3220, heidi.tetteh@srv.fi

Timo Valtonen, CEO, Julius Tallberg-Kiinteistöt Oyj, tel. +35850 364 8737, timo.valtonen@tallberg.fi