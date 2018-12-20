=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Information Graz - DECEMBER 20, 2018. International technology Group ANDRITZ has received an order from the Swedish energy company Vattenfall AB to deliver a new biomass boiler plant with an external biomass handling system for their "Carpe Futurum" project. The plant will be located on Vattenfall's existing combined heat and power plant site in Uppsala, Sweden, some 70 km north of the capital Stockholm. The new plant will supply district heat to the Uppsala area and is also prepared for electricity production at a later stage. Start-up of the boiler is scheduled for the end of 2021. The "Carpe Futurum" project is an important part of Vattenfall's goal of becoming CO2-neutral at their combined heat and power plant by 2030. Vattenfall delivers district heat to more than 90% of the houses in Uppsala, providing heat for about 150,000 people. The ANDRITZ scope of supply includes biomass receiving, handling and storage silos, a biomass-fired boiler with flue gas cleaning, and a flue gas condenser. The fuel handling equipment will be supplied with ANDRITZ's own technology, which has been proven in several installations worldwide. The boiler is based on the ANDRITZ EcoFluid bubbling fluidized bed design, which combines high efficiency with excellent environmental performance. The flue gas condenser after the boiler significantly increases the district heat output and, therefore, improves the plant efficiency. The fuel for this new plant will comprise different kinds of wood-based biomass, such as recycled wood, bark, wood chips, and sawdust. The plant will supply 110 MW of heat to the district heating network. This order from Vattenfall once again demonstrates ANDRITZ's strong global position in the supply of state-of-the-art and environmentally friendly biomass boilers and fuel handling equipment. - End - ANDRITZ GROUP ANDRITZ is a globally leading supplier of plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, the pulp and paper industry, the metal working and steel industries, and for solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial segments. Other important fields of business are animal feed and biomass pelleting, as well as automation, where ANDRITZ offers a wide range of innovative products and services in the IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) sector under the brand name of Metris. In addition, the international technology Group is active in power generation (steam boiler plants, biomass power plants, recovery boilers, and gasification plants) and environmental technology (flue gas cleaning plants) and offers equipment for the production of nonwovens, dissolving pulp, and panelboard, as well as recycling plants. A passion for innovative technology, absolute customer focus, reliability, and integrity are the central values to which ANDRITZ commits. The listed Group is headquartered in Graz, Austria. With over 160 years of experience, 29,000 employees, and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries worldwide, ANDRITZ is a reliable and competent partner and helps its customers to achieve their corporate and sustainability goals. ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper is a leading global supplier of complete plants, systems, equipment, and comprehensive services for the production and processing of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue. The technologies cover processing of logs, annual fibers, and waste paper; production of chemical pulp, mechanical pulp, and recycled fibers; recovery and reuse of chemicals; preparation of paper machine furnish; production of paper, board, and tissue; sizing, calendering and coating of paper; as well as treatment of reject materials and sludge. The service offering includes system and machine modernization, rebuilds, spare and wear parts, on-site and workshop services, optimization of process performance, maintenance and automation solutions, as well as machine relocation and second- hand equipment. Biomass, steam and recovery boilers for power production, gasification and flue gas cleaning plants, systems and plants for the production of nonwovens, dissolving pulp, and panelboard (MDF), as well as recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials also form a part of this business area. Further inquiry note: Dr. Michael Buchbauer Head of Group Finance, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979 Fax: +43 316 6902 465 mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

