sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 20.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

28,19 Euro		+0,71
+2,58 %
WKN: 853783 ISIN: JP3112000009 Ticker-Symbol: SHJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
AGC INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AGC INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,53
27,89
17:46
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AGC INC
AGC INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AGC INC28,19+2,58 %
ATLANTA GOLD INC0,015-16,67 %