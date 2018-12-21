GP Strategies Stock Worth a LookMore than half of the stocks in the S&P 500 are in a bear market, and even more stocks in the Russell 2000 are bearish. While the current investment environment is full of trepidation, there are opportunities for investors with a longer-term view.In the battered small-cap space, a business consulting stock with a decent risk-to-reward is GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX), down 45% this year and significantly below its record high of $31.25 in November 2017.The fact that GPX stock declined 30% in the last three months alone is excessive and makes.

