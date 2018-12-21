Prosafe SE: Prosafe wins double award

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Prosafe has been awarded two contracts for operations in the UK sector of the North Sea. The Regalia has been chartered for a 60-day duration commencing June 2019, and the Safe Caledonia has been chartered for an 80-day duration commencing June 2020. Both contracts have 30 days of options linked to the firm periods.

The Regalia will be reactivated to perform gangway connected DP operations and is as a result of tightening supply in the North Sea. The reactivation period will commence within Q1 2019 and include her 5 yearly special periodic survey in line with classification society requirements.

The Safe Caledonia will be providing accommodation services in support of a platform turnaround, scheduled to coincide with the Forties pipeline system (FPS) shutdown in mid-June 2020. Prosafe has pre-agreed optionality with the client to substitute the Safe Caledonia with another vessel in its fleet if it so choses.

Total value of the contracts including mobilisation and demobilisation fees, although excluding the option periods, is approximately USD 23 million.

Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of Prosafe says: "We were very keen to provide a total solution knowing that Prosafe can deliver on these important projects. Reactivation of the Regalia was always a consideration and this award pays for the workscope and allows the vessel to be ready at short notice for future opportunities in both UK and Norway. In 2020, Prosafe will play an important role in the delivery of the turnaround, and with the vessel optionality, Prosafe has flexibility to maximise on opportunities."

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS.



Stavanger, 21 December 2018

Prosafe SE

