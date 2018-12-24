Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-12-24 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 17.12.2018- Public offering SAB1LPS1 Šiauliu bankas VLN 17.01.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.12.2018- Takeover offer BRV1R Brivais Vilnis RIG 18.01.2019 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.12.2018 Trading holiday TLN, RIG, VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.12.2018 Coupon payment EXPC150020A ExpressCredit RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.12.2018 Trading holiday TLN, RIG, VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.12.2018 Coupon payment EXPC140021FA ExpressCredit RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.12.2018 Trading holiday TLN, RIG, VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.12.2018 Dividend ex-date PRF1T PRFoods TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.12.2018 Additional LVGB005023A Valsts Kase / RIG listing/admissio Treasury of Latvia n -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.12.2018 Sales figures ESO1L Energijos Skirstymo VLN Operatorius -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.12.2018 Coupon payment ADMB080027A Admiral Markets AS TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.12.2018 Sales figures LNR1L Lietuvos energijos VLN gamyba -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.12.2018 Dividend record PRF1T PRFoods TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.12.2018 Coupon payment INBB070026A Inbank TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.12.2018 Sales figures LEGR020027A, Lietuvos energija VLN LEGR0187528A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.12.2018 Coupon payment STOR080020A Storent Investments RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.