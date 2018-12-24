Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2018) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS), a developer of cannabis and wellness-related products, through its new wholly-owned subsidiary UJ Topicals, will launch its THC and CBD infused line of topical products in Oregon.

UJ Topicals has granted Nova Paths LLC a non-exclusive license to its brand and proprietary product formulations, including pain balm, analgesic pain gel, a pain patch, massage oil, and capsules. Nova Paths, an Oregon Liquor Control Commission licensed processor, manufacturer and distributor, has an established and growing distribution network of more than 400 stores in Oregon.

Nova Paths' product lines include edibles, topicals, vape pens, capsules, and flower, which are manufactured as house brands and licensed brands. They also manufacture "Made in Nova" products, a unique program that enables makers to develop and produce products inside Nova Paths, dramatically reducing their time to market. Nova Paths will retain a fee of 25% of the wholesale revenues from the sales of UJ Topicals and pay the balance, less certain expenses, to UJ Topicals.

Penny Green, CEO of Yield Growth and UJ Topicals, stated: "We are excited to bring our high-quality, Ayurveda-inspired products infused with THC and CBD to Oregon. We will now look to finding licensing partners to launch our THC infused line of topicals in other legal states such as California and Washington."

New Frontier Data projects $1.04 billion in total cannabis sales in Oregon in 2020, with $856 million from the recreational market and $187 million from medical. That will rank the state as the 5th largest US market behind California at $3.1 billion, Washington at $2.28 billion, Colorado at $1.83 billion, and Massachusetts at $1.05 billion.

Cannabis-infused topicals, popularly chosen for localized pain relief, muscle soreness, tension and inflammation, are a fast growing industry within the cannabis sector. According to data from BDS Analytics, sales of topical cannabis products in Colorado, Washington, Oregon and California grew by 82% from 2016 to 2017. Legal topicals sold in these states included CBD and THC infused creams, lotions, massage oils, lubricants, lip balm and patches, with infused balms and salves being the top selling items.

Yield Growth develops Cannabis and wellness-related assets which includes acquisition, development, marketing and sales of wellness products and technology solutions. It develops, sells and licenses wellness products through its flagship wholly-owned subsidiary, Urban Juve Provisions, whose principal asset is Urban Juve, an Ayurveda-inspired skin care and beauty brand that rejuvenates and nourishes the skin.

Urban Juve's key ingredient, cannabis sativa hemp root oil, combines with natural and pure essential oil-based formulations to create quality products that are now available online and will soon be available at select retail stores across Canada. Urban Juve's introductory product line includes an anti-aging serum, which incorporates the soothing qualities of hemp root and hemp seed oil with a proprietary blend of essential oils, and a lip balm, which creates a soothing protective layer with coconut oil and beeswax, providing a healthy, hydrating environment for the critical hemp root and seed oils to moisturize and freshen.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.yieldgrowth.com, contact Kristina Pillon at 833-515-2677 or email kristina@yieldgrowth.com.

