Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2018) - Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CEM) ("Constantine" or the "Company") announces the issuance of 225,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.44 cents per share for the purchase of up to 225,000 shares of the Company, expiring December 24, 2023. The stock options are being issued to an officer and to a director of the Company and are subject to approval by regulatory authorities.

Constantine is a mineral exploration company led by an experienced and proven technical team with a focus on premier North American mining environments. In addition to the Company's flagship copper-zinc-lead-silver-gold (barite) Palmer Joint Venture Project, Constantine also controls a portfolio of high-quality, 100% owned, gold projects that the Company intends to spin out into a separate entity. These include the very high-grade Johnson Tract Au-Ag-Zn-Cu-Pb deposit, located in coastal south-central, Alaska and projects in the Timmins, Ontario gold camp that include the large, well-located Golden Mile property and the Munro Croesus Gold property, which is renowned for its exceptionally high-grade past production. Management is committed to providing shareholder value through discovery, meaningful community engagement, environmental stewardship, and responsible mineral exploration and development activities that support local jobs and businesses.

