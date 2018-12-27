Our silver price forecast 2019 is underway, and we got a confirmation today. The silver price breakout is happening which implies that our silver stocks forecast for 2019 will materialize as well at a certain point. Look at these beautiful silver charts, they clearly confirm the breakout in silver is suggesting a bullish 2019, for sure a bullish first part of 2019! Let's do a very basic approach: review the lower timeframe before doing the higher timeframe. The daily chart shows the breakout of the silver price. After a consolidation of 5 months it has become a rounding bottom. The price of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...