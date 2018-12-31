Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA: Leasinvest Real Estate SCA: Leasinvest Real Estate acquires Hangar 26-27, iconic building at top location in Antwerp

Just before the end of the year, Leasinvest Real Estate acquired the iconic buildingin the Eilandje district in Antwerp, with on the one hand, a direct view on the river Scheldt, and on the other hand, on the MAS museum (Museum aan de Stroom).

This acquisition represents an investment of € 22.6 million, with an initial yield of 6.2%. The building has a surface area of 9,370 m² and is part of a concession agreement with AG Vespa. Currently, gradual renovation works are carried out to the building, that are completed for more than 50% and will be continued by Leasinvest Real estate. The building disposes of an additional development potential of 9,000 m² for retail and offices purposes.

The concession is acquired through the purchase of 100% of the shares of the company Carver BVBA - concession holder - that already carried out a large part of the renovation works to the existing building.

"Antwerp is one of the trendiest cities in Europe and the Eilandje district is to be considered as a real "place-to-be". Leasinvest is very happy with the acquisition of this unique building at this inspiring location and will ensure its further long-term development by offering office space and other mixed-use functions for occupants looking for nice working environments in which sharing services, knowledge and networking are central."

Public BE-REIT (SIR/GVV) Leasinvest Real Estate SCA invests in high quality and well-located retail buildings and offices in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Belgium and Austria.



At present, including the abovementioned transaction, the total fair value of the directly held real estate portfolio of Leasinvest amounts to € 1.01 billion, spread across the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (55%), Belgium (35%) and Austria (10%).



Moreover, Leasinvest is one of the most important real estate investors in Luxembourg.



The public BE-REIT is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalization of € 511 million (value on 28 December 2018).

