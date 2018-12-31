Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Raises €17.2 million through financing of NPL Portfolio

Contact:

Eurocastle Raises €17.2 million through financing of NPL Portfolio



Guernsey. 31 December 2018 - Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces the successful completion of the financing of a portfolio of non-performing loans with gross book value of approximately €675 million acquired jointly with Fortress Affiliates in November 2018. Eurocastle received approximately €17.2 million of net proceeds after costs and reserves, equating to approximately 58% of the equity invested. The portfolio is being managed by doBank S.p.A..





About Eurocastle



Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.