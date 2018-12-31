sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 31.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,83 Euro		-0,01
-0,17 %
WKN: A1T985 ISIN: GB00B94QM994 Ticker-Symbol: 1V9 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
31.12.2018 | 09:06
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Raises €17.2 million through financing of NPL Portfolio

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator
Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450


Eurocastle Raises €17.2 million through financing of NPL Portfolio

Guernsey. 31 December 2018 - Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces the successful completion of the financing of a portfolio of non-performing loans with gross book value of approximately €675 million acquired jointly with Fortress Affiliates in November 2018. Eurocastle received approximately €17.2 million of net proceeds after costs and reserves, equating to approximately 58% of the equity invested. The portfolio is being managed by doBank S.p.A..

About Eurocastle

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.


© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)