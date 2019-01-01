Tech Trends for 2019What will be the biggest tech stock trends in 2019? The top technologies that could disrupt the markets in 2019 include artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, cybersecurity, and biotech.Then there are technologies on the periphery that will come more into focus in 2019, like smart materials. Wearable technology is everywhere, but devices that get implanted into the body could make a splash in 2019.Blockchain could also buck the status quo in 2019. Investors will continue to punish cryptocurrencies, but there's more to blockchain technology than digital coins.As people become more connected, whether through the Internet of Things (IoT) or.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...