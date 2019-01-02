Croma-Pharma Completes Rebranding of Its HA Filler Range

LEOBENDORF, Austria, January 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

On January 02nd, Croma-Pharma GmbH (Croma) has stated that the company is moving forward in its plan harmonizing the different brands of its aesthetic product portfolio. The previous HA filler brand "Princess" is replaced by the brand "saypha" in a gradual process throughout international markets, focusing on Europe in the first place.

First and foremost the rebranding became necessary due to Croma's ongoing globalisation process on the one hand and the advancing approval procedures of Hugel's botulinum toxin product Botulax on the other hand, requiring a more medical HA filler brand, exclusively addressing medical professionals. Croma has licensed the product Botulax from the Korean toxin producer Hugel Inc. for Europe and recently established a joint venture company with Hugel, Inc., in order to develop and commercialize Croma's HA filler and PDO thread products together with Hugel's product Botulax in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Croma's Managing Director, Andreas Prinz, further explained, "By replacing Princess with saypha we actually pursue several different purposes. Primarily, Princess is not a suitable and approvable brand for all our current and future markets. Furthermore the saypha brand is consistent with Croma as the all-encompassing umbrella brand, introduced in 2017, under which every product can be streamlined and marketed with a unifying look and feel around the globe.

In the course of our progressing internationalization process this standardized appearance of the company towards our primary target audience, the medical professionals, becomes absolutely essential. Apart from that, all saypha products are easy to distinguish from each other which was a customers' request that we are happy to follow herewith. The saypha brand also reflects medical science and evidence based medicine, values that Croma felt committed to at any time. In short, by introducing saypha we are creating a strong global HA filler brand that stands for comprehensive quality, reliability and medical effectiveness."

About saypha

The Croma HA filler range consists of six products: saypha RICH, saypha FILLER (with/without lidocaine), saypha VOLUME (with/without lidocaine) and saypha VOLUME PLUS Lidocaine.

The products target individual needs of the patients:

saypha RICH (CE 0459) replenishes the loss of hyaluronic acid due to aging, improves hydration, tone and elasticity of the skin and corrects small lines. The product is injected into the superficial dermal layer.

saypha FILLER (CE 0459) and saypha FILLER Lidocaine (CE 0120) corrects moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds and increases lip volume (only applicable for saypha FILLER Lidocaine). The product is injected into the mid to deep dermis.

saypha VOLUME (CE 0459) and saypha VOLUME Lidocaine (CE 0120) is intended for the correction of deeper wrinkles and folds and for building facial volume/remodeling facial contours. The product is injected into a deeper skin layer (deep dermis or subcutis).

saypha VOLUME PLUS Lidocaine (CE 0120) is used for facial tissue augmentation in order to correct midface volume deficit and shape the contours of the face as well as for reconstructive purposes in the treatment, for instance, of facial lipoatrophy. The product is injected subcutaneously, supraperiosteally or into the deep dermis.

All products are based on non-animal derived hyaluronic acid and are manufactured in accordance with the highest safety and quality standards.

About Croma-Pharma GmbH

Founded in 1976, Croma-Pharma GmbH (Croma) is an Austrian family-owned company that specializes in the industrial production of hyaluronic acid syringes for the fields of medical aesthetics, ophthalmology and orthopaedics. Croma currently runs 12 international sales companies and distributes its products in more than 70 countries. Within its global sales network, Croma focuses with own branded products on minimally invasive aesthetic medicine. Besides a broad range of HA fillers from the own production site, Croma markets PDO lifting threads, a Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) system and a personalized skincare technology in its core strategic markets.

Contact

CROMA-PHARMA GmbH

Mag. Stefanie Höhn

Corporate Director Communications

Cromazeile 2

A-2100 Leobendorf

Phone .: +43-676-846868-190

Mail: stefanie.hoehn@croma.at

Home: http://www.croma.at

