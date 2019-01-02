Fellow Finance's platform facilitated 18,4 million euros of loans in December

In December Fellow Finance investors financed a record breaking amount of business and peer-to-peer loans worth over 18,4 million euros. Cumulative loan volume grew over 360 million euros and the total number of investors grew to 10 772. You can always check the real-time statistics on our site: www.fellowfinance.com/for-investor/statistics.



Fellow Finance Plc launched its operations in 2014 and it is an internationally active and growth-oriented FinTech group that provides crowdfunding services for people and businesses. Fellow Finance is the leading¹ Nordic loan-based crowdfunding and peer-to-peer lending platform which has over 507 000 users from over 50 countries. Fellow Finance Plc is regulated by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Finland as an Authorized Payment Institution. Fellow Finance Plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Finland and The Company has around 2900 shareholders. Read more: www.fellowfinance.com.

¹Measured by amount of financing facilitated. Source: Brismo Market Data (data accessed on 2 January 2019).

Further enquieries

Jouni Hintikka, CEO, Fellow Finance Plc, jouni.hintikka@fellowfinance.fi, +358 40 585 5009

Certified advisor, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 579 6210