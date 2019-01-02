Oxford Immunotec Global PLC: Oxford Immunotec to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq:OXFD), a global, high-growth diagnostics company, today announced that Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. PT (6:00 p.m. ET). The conference will be held at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.oxfordimmunotec.com . A webcast replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the live presentation and will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Oxford Immunotec

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary assays for immunology and infectious disease. The Company's T-SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, MA. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com .

CONTACTS:

For Media and Investor Inquiries:

Karen Koski

VP, Strategy and Investor Relations

Oxford Immunotec

Tel: +1