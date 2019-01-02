sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 02.01.2019

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

87,47 Euro		+3,47
+4,13 %
WKN: 850628 ISIN: US46625H1005 Ticker-Symbol: CMC 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
02.01.2019 | 22:17
(10 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(1 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Novavax, Inc.: Novavax to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX) today announced that it will present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Presentation details are as follows:

Date and time: Wednesday, January 9, 3:00 p.m. - 3:25 p.m. P.T.
Location: Colonial Room, Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco
Live webcast:www.novavax.com, "Investors"/"Events"

A replay of the presentation will also be accessible under the "Investors/Events" section of the website at www.novavax.com.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX) is a late-stage biotechnology company that drives improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. ResVax, its RSV vaccine for infants via maternal immunization, is the only vaccine in a Phase 3 clinical program and is designed to prevent the second leading cause of death in children under one year of age worldwide. Novavax is also advancing NanoFlu, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, to address key factors that can lead to the poor effectiveness of currently approved flu vaccines. Novavax is a leading innovator of recombinant vaccines; its proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce a new class of highly immunogenic nanoparticles addressing urgent global health needs.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on Twitterand LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Investors
Novavax, Inc.
Erika Trahan
ir@novavax.com
240-268-2000

Westwicke Partners
John Woolford
john.woolford@westwicke.com
443-213-0506

Media
Sam Brown
Andrea Cohen
andreacohen@sambrown.com
917-209-7163


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)